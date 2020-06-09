Azerbaijani Health Ministry receives 50,000 test kits for diagnosing COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health has received 50,000 kits of PCR tests (polymerase chain reaction) for the diagnosis of coronavirus, which were provided free of charge by local Zeytun Pharmaceuticals company, the ministry told Trend.

Since the first days of fighting coronavirus (COVİD-19) in the country, President Ilham Aliyev, defining the protection of the health of citizens and their social security as priorities, instructed government agencies and the private sector to actively work in this direction.

In accordance with the instructions of the World Health Organization (WHO), analyzes on COVİD-19 should be carried out using polymerase chain reaction. At the moment, this is the only correct and reliable method for diagnosing coronavirus.

Examination kits provided by Zeytun Pharmaceuticals were immediately sent to the Center for Highly Infectious Disease Control.

This center is the largest laboratory performing the diagnosis of coronavirus.