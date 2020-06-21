Azerbaijan detects 491 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 491 new COVID-19 cases, 283 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports on June 21 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 12,729 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 6,799 have recovered, 154 people have died. Currently, 5,776 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past period, 422,049 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.