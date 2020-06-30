AzerTelecom announces new appointments at management level (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 30

Trend:

AzerTelecom, a backbone internet provider that connects Azerbaijan to the global internet network, announces new appointments at the company’s management level.

Mr. Fuad Allahverdiyev, who has been serving as a Chief Executive Officer of AzerTelecom since 2017, has been appointed the Chairman of the Board of Directors of AzerTelecom. According to another decision, Ms. Ana Nakashidze, who has been serving as a Deputy CEO on Operations of AzerTelecom since 2018, has been appointed as Chief Executive Director of the company.

“AzerTelecom, which is known as a reliable partner on a global, regional and local scale has attained significant achievements in recent years and is contributing to the provision of the country with a sustainable and high-speed internet connection. We will continue the realization of the projects, aimed at the sustainable development of the ICT sector of Azerbaijan and the transformation of our country to the regional digital hub. I wish much success to the new Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Ana Nakashidze, and believe that she will contribute to the development of our company”, said Mr. Fuad Allahverdiyev.

“AzerTelecom has attained and plans to play important role in improving connectivity of Azerbaijan by providing high-quality and resilient services to internet service providers and operators on the market. As global connectivity becomes vital for the success of any economy our company is continuously exploring opportunities to develop and evolve in transforming environment of new challenges and opportunities. I do believe, our team that has sustained and supported the growth of the company over the years will deliver extraordinary achievements in this challenging time”, said Ms. Nakashidze.

AzerTelecom is a telecommunication operator of Azerbaijan and the subsidiary of Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider in Azerbaijan. AzerTelecom connects Azerbaijan to the global Internet network and provides advanced telecommunication services to local and foreign companies. Currently, AzerTelecom implements “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program to turn Azerbaijan into the regional digital center.