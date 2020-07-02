Azerbaijani gymnasts congratulate policemen on professional holiday (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has presented video footage dedicated to national Police Day in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Day of Azerbaijani Police is a professional holiday of the country's law enforcement officers, which is celebrated annually on July 2.

In the video footage, Azerbaijani gymnasts congratulated those who protect the law and order in the country on their professional holiday. The athletes expressed deep appreciation to the policemen for their work, which is often associated with a risk to life, emphasizing the importance and necessity of their mission for the society.

The gymnasts thanked the policemen of the country for not being indifferent towards people, and for determination and courage, which they demonstrate every day.

The video footage has been presented on the official pages of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in the social networks.