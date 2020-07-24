AZAL delivers 117 Azerbaijani citizens by charter flight from Almaty (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24
Trend:
The National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan continues to perform charter flights to return our compatriots to the homeland. On the evening of July 24, 117 citizens of Azerbaijan were delivered from Almaty by a charter flight performed by AZAL.
Passengers who presented a certificate of negative COVID-19 test result were allowed to board the flight. Upon arrival, all passengers must spend two weeks in self-isolation.
To recap, the charter flights are operated according to the pre-agreed plan of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Latest
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO)
Exploitation of natural resources on Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia should be on agenda of world community
Baku Higher Oil School to host webinar on ‘Online Education and Knowledge Assessment: Challenges and Opportunities’