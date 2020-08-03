Azerbaijan discloses rules for visiting beaches during quarantine regime (UPDATE)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 16:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

More than 1,000 ASAN volunteers have been involved in Azerbaijan to control the entrances to the beaches, the activity of which has been permitted, as well as to control the observance of the rules set on the beaches, Trend reports citing the ASAN Service.

The individuals who will visit the beaches during the quarantine regime introduced in connection with COVID-19 pandemic must comply with a number of rules.

1. Before visiting the beaches, it is necessary to see cimerlik.az website, check the number of people on the beaches and choose the least crowded one.

2. It is necessary to enter the beaches only through the entrance controlled by ASAN volunteers, and leave the beaches only through special exits.

3. People must bring only necessary items to the beach.

4. When entering and leaving, it is necessary to use disinfectants available on the beaches.

5. It is necessary to observe social distance and hygiene rules in fitting rooms and bathrooms.

6. People must rest only in special zones while on the shore.

7. After eating and using protective equipment, it is necessary to clean the appropriate area, throw waste into special waste bins and containers.

8. People must not visit the prohibited areas.

9. In case of any health problems, it is necessary to notify the controller immediately.

10. People must observe social distance on the beaches and comply with the requirements of the controllers.

When visiting beaches that have not been listed on the cimerlik.az website, it is necessary to be extremely careful as the pandemic-relatrd monitoring is not conducted there.