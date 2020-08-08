Current epidemiological situation not safe enough for weddings - assistant to president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.8

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

We all want that citizens can hold weddings, but the current epidemiological situation isn’t yet safe enough for the ceremonies, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark in Baku during the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on August 8, Trend reports.

He noted that the state provides necessary assistance to entrepreneurs so that they do not dismiss their employees.

"If a person does not receive a salary in a house for celebrations or another similar facility, this means that he or she has never been officially registered there. The state has banned the dismissal of employees during the pandemic; private enterprises have been instructed not to dismiss their workers, and the state, in turn, will provide these enterprises with appropriate assistance," Movsumov said.

He added that currently, the official registration of labor activity, i.e. the conclusion of a labor contract, are of particular relevance and importance.