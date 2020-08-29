Azerbaijan in contact with foreign companies working on COVID-19 vaccine (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.29

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A special group created under the Operational Headquarters in Azerbaijan continues to stay in touch with the world's leading companies involved in the creation of vaccines against the coronavirus, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on Aug. 29, Trend reports.

He added that the focus is on the delivery of certified vaccines, approved at the world level, and their use.

The department head also said that it is necessary to conduct serious researches, and that preference will be given to internationally certified vaccines with no side effects.