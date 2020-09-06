Azerbaijan confirms 140 new COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 137 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, 140 patients have recovered, while three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

So far, 37,329 coronavirus cases have been registered in the country, 34,705 have recovered, 548 people have died. At present, 2,076 people are undergoing treatement in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,612 tests were carried out in the country to reveal the COVID-19 cases.

To detect the coronavirus cases, 963,104 tests.have been carried out in Azerbaijan so far.