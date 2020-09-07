Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units names reason for relatively low number of infected people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) named the reason for the relatively small number of tests conducted on September 7 and the small number of infected people, TABIB told Trend.

In connection with preventive disinfection, which is carried out on Sundays on a priority basis in the laboratories in which the tests for the detection of coronavirus are carried out, the number of tests is relatively low and, accordingly, there is a decrease in the number of infected people during these days.

"As the rules of the quarantine regime will be mitigated again from September 8, we again call on our citizens to observe the sanitary and epidemiological rules," TABIB said.

Some 3,936 tests were carried out on September 7 to reveal coronavirus.