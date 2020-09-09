Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to record imported planting material

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.9

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Experts from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Food Safety Agency held a meeting via videoconference, Trend reports on Sept.9.

The meeting aimed to discuss issues related to the organization of comprehensive measures on agricultural land, in the forests and other green zones for ensuring phytosanitary stability in Azerbaijan, preventing harm caused by pests to the natural vegetation cover and crops, and a possible phytosanitary threat in this regard.

As reported, a decrease in volume of precipitation amid global climate change, weather conditions’ being non-characteristic for the season and other reasons negatively affect the vegetative development of plants, contributing to the activation of harmful organisms that are resistant to adverse natural factors, the expansion of their range and the growth of harm caused by them, which leads to large losses.

Given the above, the meeting participants discussed such issues as the poor adaptation of several planting materials (especially, ornamental plants) imported into Azerbaijan over the last several years to the local soil and climatic conditions, sensitivity to diseases and pests, drought tolerance.

The participants also noted that the rapid growth and the spread of pests can cause very serious damage to vegetation cover, especially forests if timely and preventive measures are not taken.

It was stressed that the planting material imported by entrepreneurs to Azerbaijan must be recorded in the register, planted in districted territories under the supervision of specialists, where proper agrotechnical care must be provided.

Besides, the experts called on the entrepreneurs involved in the import, export, transportation, cultivation, and storage of crops to more efficiently implement pest control measures.

In conclusion, the decision was reached to set up a Working Group consisting of experts from the above ministries, agency, and also Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.