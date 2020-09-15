Azercell congratulates top scoring applicants and martyrs’ children on Knowledge Day (PHOTO)

Society 15 September 2020 13:41 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

The company pleased the university entrants of high scores on exams and martyrs’ children on the occasion of the new academic year in the country

The country's leading mobile operator “Azercell Telecom” LLC, committed to its tradition has conducted a range of events on the Knowledge Day. The company has appreciated the efforts of applicants who stood out with the highest results in the final and university entrance exams in the difficult conditions of the pandemic. Based on the list provided by the State Examination Center, the company presented tablets to 10 students with the top results in both exams.

Moreover, the company provided 300 applicants who performed high scores on exam with subscription codes to the popular foreign language learning application Busuu which gives access to the study of 12 foreign languages.

Azercell also made happy the children of the martyrs who died for the motherland in April battles in 2016 and military operations in Tovuz in July this year. Thus, for the children of the martyrs of these battles, who are students of various universities, the company has established a monthly stipend of 300 manats until the end of their education. The children of the military heroes, who have gone into first grade this year, were presented with tablets and various school supplies for better mastering of educational materials in the context of online learning. Note that the lists of children of martyrs were presented by the Public Association "Zəfər".

Azercell Telecom congratulates all schoolchildren and students of the country on the occasion of the Day of Knowledge and wishes them good luck in the new academic year!

One of the important areas of corporate social responsibility of Azercell Telecom is to support the youth education. It is worth mentioning, that the company uploaded 5GB internet package for two month period to the mobile number balance of over 25 000 teaching staff conducting online classes on the “Virtual School”, created by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile and online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell tested 5G pilot network for the first time in the country in the frame of “Bakutel 2019” exhibition. Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

