Azerbaijan to purchase COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Within the COVAX initiative, procurement of vaccines for 10 percent of the population has been agreed in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said, Trend reports.

Bayramli made the remark at a meeting of the Public Control Council of the Coronavirus Response Fund on September 23.

“The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) forecasts the price of one dose of the vaccine to be $1.6. Including all costs, the total price of the vaccine is $10.55. The total amount to be paid for two doses for 10 percent of Azerbaijan's population of 10.112 million people is $21,336,320,” TABIB chairman said.

“In order to purchase the vaccine, a lower down payment is required. Each of 2,022,400 doses costs $1.6, and in total - $3,235,840. Including all costs, one dose of the vaccine costs $8.95, and totally - 2,022,400 doses - $18,325,480. Under the terms of the contract, financial guarantees are given by the government and the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA),” Bayramli stressed.