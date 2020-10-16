Public transport suspended in number of cities and regions of Azerbaijan for weekend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15

To prevent the spread of coronavirus infection, from 00:00 on October 17 to 06:00 on October 19, from 00:00 on October 24 to 06:00 on October 26, and from 00:00 on October 21 to 06:00 on November 2 the movement of public transport was stopped in Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Lankaran, Sheki, Shirvan, and Gokgol cities, Samukh, Sabirabad and Guba regions, the State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend.

As reported, due to the accelerated spread of the epidemic in these regions, it became necessary to temporarily suspend public transport on weekends.

On other days, public transport will be strictly controlled. Special attention was paid to the presence of disinfectants in bus interiors and the use of medical masks. A special monitoring group has been created to strengthen control over the fulfillment of the requirement for daily disinfection.