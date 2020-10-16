Azerbaijani army must be supported in fight against COVID-19, says TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) is ready to serve Azerbaijani army, but for this it must be supported by society, Head of the Disease Control and Prevention Department of TABIB Yagut Garayeva said.

Garayeva made the remark during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers held on October 16, Trend reports.

Garayeva noted that 530 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Azerbaijan yesterday, and this is the largest figure since mid-August.

"We should not wait for the number of infected people to grow, but take effective measures. Since September 28, many medical workers have been at the frontline zone. Therefore, we appeal to society to be attentive, because in this situation it means opening a second front for us. We must avoid mass events, use protective masks, keep our distance and thus contribute to victory," she said.