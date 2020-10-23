Azerbaijan discloses information about flora, fauna of occupied territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.23

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The uncontrolled exploitation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories by Armenia heavily damaged the natural resources, environment, biodiversity of the region, destruction of forests rich in valuable species of trees and shrubs, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov said, Trend reports on Oct.23.

According to Karimov, before the occupation in these territories, favorable in terms of landscape diversity, there were over 2,000 plant species, which makes up 42 percent of the flora of Azerbaijan.

He noted that nearly 50 species of the region’s fauna and over 70 species of flora are included in the Red Data Lists of the world and Azerbaijan.

“Unfortunately, there is no exact information about the current state of these species,” the deputy minister also said.

He stressed that 25 percent of the country's forest cover account for the occupied territories, and reportedly most of the valuable trees have been destroyed as a result of illegal Armenian activities.

"Monitoring will be carried out in the territories liberated from the occupation for a comprehensive assessment of the damage done," added Karimov.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.