Azerbaijan confirms 483 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,015 new COVID-19 cases, 483 patients have recovered and nine patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 53,152 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 42,516 of them have recovered, and 598 people have died. Currently, 10,636 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,813 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,331,287 tests have been conducted so far.
