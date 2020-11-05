Azerbaijan confirms 768 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,364 new COVID-19 cases, 768 patients have recovered and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 60,873 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 46,465 of them have recovered, and 794 people have died.

Currently, 13,614 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,290 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,404,543 tests have been conducted so far.