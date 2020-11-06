Azerbaijan confirms 805 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,465 new COVID-19 cases, 805 patients have recovered and 17 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 62,338 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 47,270 of them have recovered, and 811 people have died. Currently, 14,257 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,825 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,417,368 tests have been conducted so far.