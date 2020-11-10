More doctors from Turkey voluntarily come to Azerbaijan to aid to military servicemen (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 10

Trend:

Another 20 Azerbaijani doctors working in Turkey voluntarily arrived in Azerbaijan to provide medical services to military personnel, Trend reports.

This initiative of the Azerbaijani Doctors' Club was implemented with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).

"Along with this, support was also provided by Azerbaijani doctors studying abroad. Thus, more than a ton of medicines have been sent to Azerbaijan as the donations collected with the support of Azerbaijani doctors and compatriots studying in Turkey, Germany and the US.

In October of 2020, 45 doctors arrived in Azerbaijan to help military personnel.