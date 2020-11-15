Trend news agency expresses condolences on death of director general of Bulgarian Telegraph Agency
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15
Trend:
Trend news agency expresses condolences on the death of Director General of the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA) Maxim Minchev.
“We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of a prominent journalist in Bulgaria,” the statement said.
Trend news agency expresses deep condolences to the family and friends of Minchev and shares their grief with them.
Minchev died of coronavirus at the age of 68.
"After a short illness, Minchev died,” the statement said. “We will remember him as a kind, hardworking, and charming person."
Minchev was born in Sofia on June 5, 1953. Minchev has headed the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency since 2003.
