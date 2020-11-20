Azerbaijan sees tenfold increase in number of COVID-infectees
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20
By İlhama İsabalayeva - Trend:
Since October 10, Azerbaijan has recorded a tenfold increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci told Trend.
In connection with the coming winter, a similar increase is observed in all countries of the northern hemisphere of the planet, Harmanci noted.
“The threat of the disease remains relevant. Perhaps we’re already tired of hearing this. But the situation in Azerbaijan, as well as in other countries, remains serious,” she added.
