Azerbaijani public reveres memory of martyrs of Karabakh conflict (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

Trend:

Today, Azerbaijan is revering the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for protecting the territorial integrity of the Motherland, Trend reports on Dec. 4.

Residents of Baku city come to the Alley of Martyrs to revere the blessed memory of those killed in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War.

Some 2,783 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were killed in the war.

The work is underway to identify 103 dead servicemen by using DNA analysis.

More than 100 Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. The necessary measures are being taken to find them and inform their families.

Currently, 1,245 wounded servicemen are being treated in hospitals.

May Allah rest the souls of all martyrs and speedily heal the wounded soldiers!