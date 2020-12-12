Azerbaijani gymnasts win silver and bronze medals in Poland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.12

Djani Babayeva - Trend:

The international tournament "Irina Cup" was held in the capital of Poland, Warsaw, Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

At this tournament, Azerbaijani gymnasts in rhythmic gymnastics won two medals in the all-around.

At the competition, which was held among gymnasts born in 2008, Leyli Ismailova climbed to the second step of the podium, and Maryam Ionis was awarded a bronze medal.