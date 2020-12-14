Dozens of religious monuments in Karabakh damaged - Head of Russian Council of Muftis (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 14

Rector of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology Agil Shirinov took part in the 16th International Muslim Forum 'Culture of the Meeting: Religious Ethics in a Pandemic Period', Trend reports referring to the institute.

The international conference, which was held in an online format with the joint organization of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Russia, the Secretariat of the International Muslim Forum, and the Council of Muftis of Russia, began with an address from the council Chairman, Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin.

In the course of the forum, Gainutdin touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, stressing that thousands of people died, more than 70 religious monuments were damaged.

Noting that the damage caused by the war is incurable, the council chairman stressed that within the framework of the forum, a special place is given to such important topics as freedom of speech and conscience, respect for the feelings of people, mutual respect, tolerance, and solidarity.

Agil Shirinov, Rector of the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, Doctor of Philosophy in Religion, spoke at the International Forum on the topic ‘Intercultural Dialogue Against Violence and Extremism’.

The rector noted that intercultural dialogue is necessary during globalization as a factor that is of great importance in suppressing violent extremism.

The forum coincided with the 1,150th anniversary of the great Islamic Philosopher Abu Nasr Al-Farabi.