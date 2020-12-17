WHO discloses number of medical masks sent to Azerbaijan free of charge

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) sent 2.5 million medical masks to Azerbaijan on Dec.17, which must be considered as free gift, Head of the WHO Office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said in an interview with journalists, Trend reports.

According to Harmanci, of them 1 million masks were distributed to the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB).