Azerbaijan shares footage of heavily damaged poet's mausoleum in liberated Shusha (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.21

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Armenians heavily damaged the mausoleum of the Azerbaijani poet Molla Panah Vagif, Trend reports on Dec.21.

The mausoleum on the grave of the Azerbaijani poet and statesman, the vizier of the Karabakh khanate Molla Panah Vagif in the city of Shusha was built through instructions of the national leader Heydar Aliyev in 1982.

After the occupation of the city in 1992, this museum complex was heavily damaged by the Armenians.

Shusha was liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from Sept.27 through early Nov.2020).