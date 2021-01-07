Footage of mine clearance in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7
Trend:
Demining and disposal of unexploded ordnance continue in the territories of the Azerbaijani Aghdam district liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
The footage of the process, shot by Trend's film crew:
