Baku Higher Oil School hosts interuniversity championship of International Competition Petrobowl (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

Society of Petroleum Engineers of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) organized the interuniversity championship of the International Competition Petrobowl.

18 teams representing BHOS, local and foreign universities participated in the championship, which was held online for the first time.

Thus, students from universities in Pakistan, Greece, Algeria and Russia took part in the competition.

The teams that answered oil industry-related questions most quickly and correctly advanced to the next round of the competition.

The following teams won the top three places based on the results of the interuniversity championship:

The BHOS team “Wildcatters” took the first place with 121 points. The members of this team are students of the Petroleum Engineering Department Khalid Orudzhev, Rahima Abbasova, Eldar Askerov and Elnur Askerov.

The team “Wingineers” of the French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ) and the team “Alpha Team” of the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU) shared the second and third places respectively.

Note that the International Competition Petrobowl is one of the programs implemented by the International Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) to develop students. Students participate in this competition in a team format. Petrobowl consists of several stages, at each of which the participating teams answer technical and non-technical questions.

The competition, which has been held since 2002, is notable for its scale and popularity. In 2015, PetroBowl was held in six regions and received an international status.

The PetroBowl Championship is held annually in different countries at the international level with the participation of eight teams from eight regions. The Regional Championship PetroBowl is held to determine which teams from the regions will participate in the International Competition Petrobowl.