Participation in funeral to be permitted via Azerbaijani Interior Ministry's Call Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.16

Trend:

Participation in a funeral of a close relative in Azerbaijan’s 5 cities and 12 districts is allowed only on the basis of permission through the '102' Call Center of the Interior Ministry, the Operational Headquarters said, Trend reports on Jan.16.

According to the headquarters, this applies to Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan cities and Absheron district, as well as urban centers of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts (except for the villages) and beyond them.