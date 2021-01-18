Azerbaijani medical workers undergoing vaccination from COVID-19 (PHOTOS)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.18

Vaccination of health workers against COVID-19 is being conducted in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Jan.18.

Currently, doctors of the Baku Health Center are being vaccinated against COVID-19.

As earlier reported, the country has approved a vaccination strategy against the COVID-19 virus. The high-risk categories of population that will be vaccinated first are those which are socially and medically vulnerable to the infection risk.

Socially High-Risk Group includes:

- Public health workers (doctors, nurses, nurses, technical staff);

- Law enforcement officers;

- Military personnel;

- Detained, arrested persons and prisoners;

- Persons working in the educational and social sector, persons permanently residing in social institutions, employees of the ASAN Service and DOST centers, the public transport sector, telecommunications operators, providers, postal workers, employees of the banking sector who are in direct contact with the population; Medically High-Risk Group includes:

- Persons aged 65 and older;

- Patients with chronic diseases of the respiratory system, chronic hemodialysis patients, patients with type II diabetes (aged 50 and older), obese people (≥18).