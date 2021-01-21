Azerbaijan to make environmental monitoring by UAVs in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan will conduct research of forest and water resources, flora, and fauna in the liberated territories, a source in the High Technology Park of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) told Trend on Jan.21.

According to the source, one of the park’s residents, AZELTECH LLC, is preparing for the implementation of the new innovative project on the production of UAVs,

"The vehicles will be used to study forest and water resources, flora, and fauna in the liberated territories. In connection with the high probability of the presence of the buried nuclear waste from the Armenian Metsamor nuclear power plant in these territories, radioecological monitoring will also be carried out by means of the UAVs," added the source.

The territories had been liberated from Armenian occupation by Azerbaijan as a result of the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).