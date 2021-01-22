Tutoring activity may be resumed in Azerbaijan soon - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22
Trend:
It is planned to give permission to resume tutoring activity in Azerbaijan from February 1, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said at the briefing, Trend reports on Jan. 22.
"Tutoring activity may be allowed from February 1 but no more than 10 people in the groups," Amrullayev added.
Latest
Restrictions imposed by Kazakhstan on import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan - temporary, says Kazakh Ministry
Dostlug field as unique format of co-op in Caspian - another successful strategy of President Ilham Aliyev
Azernews newspaper reports ecological terror committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan during 30 years of occupation