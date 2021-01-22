Public Council under Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology to assess damage in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

A video conference meeting was held with members of the Public Council under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources to discuss the issues related to assessing the environmental situation in the liberated territories, determining damage to the environment and natural resources, clarifying the plans for restoration, the ministry told Trend on Jan. 22.

“Members of the Public Council will be also involved in the process of assessing the damage,” the ministry added. “The importance of active participation of members of the Public Council in the restoration of the liberated Azerbaijani territories was stressed.”