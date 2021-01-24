Azerbaijan confirms 568 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 287 new COVID-19 cases, 568 patients have recovered and 10 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 228,975 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 220,292 of them have recovered, and 3,082 people have died. Currently, 5,601 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,079 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,361,552 tests have been conducted so far.