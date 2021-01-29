Nuts imported from Ukraine to Azerbaijan turned out to be inconsumable - Food Safety Agency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Jeyhun Alakbarov –Trend:

Peeled walnuts imported from Ukraine to Azerbaijan turned out to be unfit for consumption, Trend reports citing the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan.

Inspectors of the Agency inspected 24 tons of shelled walnuts produced by Oyl Trade 2000 LLC operating in Ukraine, which were imported into Azerbaijan by Uzeyir Ibrahimov.

The samples taken were transferred to the agency's laboratory. The analyzes revealed fungal mildew in the nuts, which indicates that the products do not meet the requirements of technical regulations.

The Food Safety Agency decided that the nuts were inconsumable and did not authorize the sale of this consignment.