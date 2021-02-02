Azerbaijan to apply excise rates on tobacco products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Excise rates will be applied to a number of products in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The issue was reflected in the amendments to the Tax Code, discussed at a meeting of the country’s parliament held on Feb.1.

The amendments proposed to apply excise rates to:

- all tobacco products intended for smoking, chewing and sniffing (except for hookah tobacco and industrial tobacco), as well as ‘homogenized’ or ‘reconstituted’ tobacco - 30 manat ($17.6) per kilogram;

- tobacco and tobacco products consumed as a result of heating - 12.9 manat ($7.6) per 1,000 units.

Following discussions the proposed amendment was adopted on first reading.