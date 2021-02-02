ANAMA, Azerbaijani Interior Ministry appeal to population (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the Interior Ministry appealed to the population, Trend reports on Feb. 2.

In this appeal, ANAMA and the Interior Ministry urge residents, in particular children, not to touch any unknown and suspicious items, if such items are found, people must immediately call the 102 services of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.

