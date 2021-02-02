ANAMA, Azerbaijani Interior Ministry appeal to population (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2
Trend:
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the Interior Ministry appealed to the population, Trend reports on Feb. 2.
In this appeal, ANAMA and the Interior Ministry urge residents, in particular children, not to touch any unknown and suspicious items, if such items are found, people must immediately call the 102 services of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry.
The footage:
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district prosecutor's office disseminates information in connection with explosion of civilians on mine
Azerbaijan achieved what it wanted by taking preventive measures in fight against pandemic from early days - President Aliyev
Medical examination of 5 million people at expense of state requires great organizational and financial resources - President Aliyev
It is not ruled out that fight for vaccines will intensify, which may lead to very tragic consequences - President Aliyev
If developed countries can't share these vaccines fairly and make mutual accusations, then what should other countries do? - President Aliyev
Armenian people will also be grateful to us over time because we wanted to save them from this evil - President Aliyev
Victory in Nagorno-Karabakh region - one of most brilliant in Turkic world - Turkish Nationalist Movement Party
UNESCO avoids investigating Armenian war crimes in previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan - analysis
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan adopt joint action plan for construction of Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railway
Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports talks about activity related to revival of Nagorno-Karabakh region
UN releases funds to support emergency humanitarian response in conflict-affected areas of Azerbaijan