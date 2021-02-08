British minister meets with teachers and pupils in Azerbaijan’s Mushvigabad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

UK’s Minister for European Neighbourhood Morton Wendy was delighted to see the teachers and pupils benefiting from the UK government-funded @azBritish Learning Hub project in Azerbaijan’s Mushvigabad, IDP community, UK’s embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend on Feb. 8.

The FCDO and @azBritish are committed to supporting children from disadvantaged communities.

Wendy arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the meeting as part of the strategic political consultations between the foreign ministries of the UK and Azerbaijan.