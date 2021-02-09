Azerbaijan allows researching combination of Sputnik V and AstraZeneca vaccines
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
Trend:
Azerbaijan has issued permission to conduct the world's first research of a combination of vaccines against coronavirus - Sputnik V and AstraZeneca, Trend reports referring to the country's Ministry of Health.
