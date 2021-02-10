Azerbaijani sappers receive int'l certificates after completing 10-day demining course (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
Turkish experts awarded Azerbaijani sappers with international certificates, Trend reports.
The sappers who have completed the 10-day course, with the support of representatives of the manufacturer of mine-clearing equipment, have fully mastered the rules of operation and maintenance of the relevant equipment.
The certificates were presented by Azerbaijani Major General Anar Karimov and Turkish experts.
