Azerbaijani sappers receive int'l certificates after completing 10-day demining course (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Turkish experts awarded Azerbaijani sappers with international certificates, Trend reports.

The sappers who have completed the 10-day course, with the support of representatives of the manufacturer of mine-clearing equipment, have fully mastered the rules of operation and maintenance of the relevant equipment.

The certificates were presented by Azerbaijani Major General Anar Karimov and Turkish experts.