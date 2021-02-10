CoronaVac vaccine is safe, well-tolerated in older adults, study finds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

CoronaVac anti-COVID vaccine is safe and well-tolerated in older adults, the study finds, Trend reports citing the Lance Infectious Diseases Journal.

In an article named “Safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (CoronaVac) in healthy adults aged 60 years and older: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 1/2 clinical trial” the reporters write that a vaccine against COVID-19 is urgently needed for older adults, in whom morbidity and mortality due to the disease are increased.

“We aimed to assess the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of a candidate COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, containing inactivated SARS-CoV-2, in adults aged 60 years and older,” the report said.

The method used in the research was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 1/2 clinical trial of CoronaVac in healthy adults aged 60 years and older in Renqiu (Hebei, China). Vaccine or placebo was given by intramuscular injection in two doses (days 0 and 28).

The study found that CoronaVac is safe and well-tolerated in older adults.

“Neutralising antibody titers induced by the 3 μg dose were similar to those of the 6 μg dose, and higher than those of the 1·5 μg dose, supporting the use of the 3 μg dose CoronaVac in phase 3 trials to assess protection against COVID-19,” the report said.

The study was funded by the Chinese National Key Research and Development Program and Beijing Science and Technology Program.