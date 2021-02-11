Azerbaijan confirms 205 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 140 new COVID-19 cases, 205 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on Feb.11 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 231,649 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 226,119 of them have recovered, and 3,170 people have died. Currently, 2,360 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,315 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,478,223 tests have been conducted so far.