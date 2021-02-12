Save the Date: SME Development Forum 2021

We are glad to invite you to the SME Development Forum on “Diversification and Innovation in Eastern Partnership Countries” (4-5 March 2021), organised by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), the Representative Office of German Economy in Belarus and Information Centre of German Economy (AHK Belarus), the German Business Association Georgia (DWV Georgia) and the German-Ukrainian Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK Ukraine) supported by the USAID Economic Development, Governance and Enterprise Growth (EDGE).

The Forum aims to provide a unique platform uniting business people, including CEOs, high-ranked representatives of economic and political institutions from Germany and the Eastern Partnership countries of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia and Ukraine. Moreover, through the panel discussions, keynote speeches and workshops the event offers exclusive public-private dialogue opportunities.

The following sectors are going to be the major discussion topics of the Forum:

• Keynote Speeches on Latest Economic and SME Development and Reforms in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia and Ukraine (March 4, 2021)

• Panel 1 - Agriculture: Exporting to Germany and the EU - the Opportunities and Challenges of Agricultural Enterprises in Eastern Partnership Countries (March 4, 2021)

• Panel 2 - Tourism: Trends and Best Practices of Eco and Agro Tourism in Germany and the Eastern Partnership Countries (March 4, 2021)

• Panel 3 - Female Entrepreneurship: Building Bridges between Female Leaders from Germany and the Eastern Partnership Countries (March 5, 2021)

• Workshop for Female Entrepreneurs: Courageous Leadership – Networking for Empowerment (March 5, 2021)

Please find the detailed draft agenda here. The working language of the event is English. The key notes and discussions will be translated into the following languages: Azerbaijani, German, Georgian and Russian. The participation is free of charge. To participate, please, register for the event by filling in the online registration form until 25.02.2021. Registration for participation is mandatory.

You find all project information and the success stories of promising companies from the Eastern Partnership in the fields of Agriculture and Tourism on our digital platform: https://www.smedevelopment-project.de/