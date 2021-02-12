Azerbaijan's Parliament expands list of excisable products
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Azerbaijan's Parliament has expanded the list of products to which excise rates will be applied.
This was reflected in the amendments to the Tax Code, which were discussed at a meeting of the Parliament on Feb. 12, Trend reports.
According to the amendments, it is proposed to apply excise rates to the following products: with the exception of shisha and industrial tobacco, to all other types of tobacco, as well as ‘homogenized’ or ‘reconstituted’ tobacco - 30 manat ($17.6) per kilogram; for tobacco and tobacco products consumed as a result of heating - 12.9 manat ($7.5) per 1,000 units.
Following the discussion, the amendments were adopted on the second reading.
