Sowing of grain begins in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil - Trend TV

Jabrayil, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Sowing of grain has begun in Soltanli village of Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district which has been cleared of mines, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports with reference to a resident of the district Khidayat Safarli.

“The main spheres of activity of the population here before the occupation were grain growing, viticulture, and cocoon growing,” Safarli added.

"As far as the territory of the district is cleared of mines, these spheres will be restored,” Safarli said. “Jabrayil has always been an agricultural district. Livestock, cocoon growing, viticulture was widely developed here. Before the occupation, the production of grapes in Jabrayil reached 60,000 tons. The district is rich in water resources and there is fertile land in the district."