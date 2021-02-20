Photo report from Muradkhanli, Mardanli villages of Azerbaijani Gubadly district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20
Trend:
Following the 44-day Second Karabakh War, which ended with the glorious victory of the Azerbaijani army, the lands occupied for almost 30 years were liberated, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports.
Among the liberated territories are the villages of Muradkhanli and Mardanli of Gubadly district.
"Correspondents of the Trend’s Karabakh bureau visited these villages. During the trip, they witnessed the consequences of the Armenian vandalism in these territories. Houses in the villages were destroyed - literally, no stone was left unturned, areas with green spaces were destroyed.
The village of Muradkhanli was liberated on November 2, and Mardanly on November 7, 2020.
