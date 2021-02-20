Clinical trials on combined use of Sputnik V, AstraZeneca vaccines start

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Trend:

Clinical trials of the combined use of COVID-19 vaccines – Russian Sputnik V and UK’s AstraZeneca have been started, the statement on the official Twitter page of Sputnik V vaccine said, Trend reports on Feb.20.

According to the statement, the immunity formed after the first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine reduces the efficacy of its second dose (55 percent), so the second shot must be made no earlier than three months after the first one.

To solve this problem, it was offered to use the Russian vaccine as the second shot.

Earlier the Azerbaijani Health Ministry gave permission to conduct clinicals trials on combined use of the Sputnik V vaccine and a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca company in cooperation with the University of Oxford. In Azerbaijan, these trials will start by the end of February 2021.