International carpet sketch contest dedicated to the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Trend:

This year marks the 880th birth anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi. In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order declaring 2021 the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum announce a joint international carpet sketch contest dedicated to the prominent poet. Creative people over the age of 20 are welcome to take part in the contest.

Hurry up to join the contest!

Send your carpet sketch scanned at 600 DPI JPEG format to [email protected] until May 15, 2021.

The winner will receive a cash prize.

The judging panel will announce the first-place winner on May 30, 2021.

Following this, the ANCM's Traditional Technology Department will weave a carpet based on the winner's sketch.

If the winner is a foreign citizen, the museum will cover his/her travel and accommodation expenses to attend the carpet's presentation ceremony.

More information: +994 12 497 20 16

carpetmuseum.cont[email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/AzerbaycanMilliXalcaMuzeyi

https://www.instagram.com/carpetmuseumbaku/