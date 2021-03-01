Azerbaijani army's mortar batteries continue live-fire training exercises (VİDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1
Trend:
Mortar batteries of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue the live-fire training exercises in accordance with the Combat Training Plan for 2021, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.
The mortarmen have successfully completed the new stage of the educational process.
